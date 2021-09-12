RAY

Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.

ΌνομαRAY

ΚατάταξηNo.80

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0002%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)16.42%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας289,084,142.067797

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια555,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος554,998,748.686102

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.5208%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή16.93301586,2021-09-12

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.13434154340043583,2022-12-29

Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

