PUFFER

Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

ΌνομαPUFFER

ΚατάταξηNo.626

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)49.59%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας175,949,105

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1759%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.9974820750431335,2024-12-07

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.1379968490783011,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

ΕισαγωγήRevolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.