PTC

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

ΌνομαPTC

ΚατάταξηNo.3476

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας--

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια50,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος50,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.002055201939586999,2025-04-15

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.001177500912530466,2025-04-15

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

