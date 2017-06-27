OMG

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.

ΌνομαOMG

ΚατάταξηNo.742

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.82%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας140,245,398.24513277

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια140,245,399

Συνολικός Όγκος140,245,398.24513277

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9999%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-06-27 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.27 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή28.351900100708008,2018-01-08

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.1702379258498374,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

ΕισαγωγήOmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.

Τομέας

Αποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

