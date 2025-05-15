NXPC
NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.
ΌνομαNXPC
ΚατάταξηNo.165
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)705.92%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας173,294,248
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1732%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15
Χαμηλότερη τιμή1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15
Δημόσιο BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
