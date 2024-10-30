MNFT

MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.

ΌνομαMNFT

ΚατάταξηNo.1947

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας142,323,745,596

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια400,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος162,323,745,595.59134

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3558%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000290030640478054,2024-10-30

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000002998725108824,2024-10-31

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.