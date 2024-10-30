MNFT
MNFT, utility, and governance token granting our community the opportunity to benefit from the variety of upcoming token utilization and incentivize active participation in the MongolNFT marketplace, DAO, Streaming services, Gaming, DeFi projects.
ΌνομαMNFT
ΚατάταξηNo.1947
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας142,323,745,596
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια400,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος162,323,745,595.59134
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3558%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000290030640478054,2024-10-30
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000002998725108824,2024-10-31
Δημόσιο BlockchainETH
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
