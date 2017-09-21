LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

ΌνομαLINK

ΚατάταξηNo.12

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0031%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)26.75%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας657,099,970.4527867

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-09-21 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0914 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή52.87608912,2021-05-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

