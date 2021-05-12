LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

ΌνομαLAT

ΚατάταξηNo.739

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.07%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας6,575,004,992.639536

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος10,250,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2021-05-12 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.89407158,2021-05-12

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Δημόσιο BlockchainLAT

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

