IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

ΌνομαIMX

ΚατάταξηNo.73

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0003%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.97%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,841,869,206.3898141

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια2,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος2,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9209%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0,2021-11-05

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

