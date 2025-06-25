H

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

