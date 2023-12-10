HTM
Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.
ΌνομαHTM
ΚατάταξηNo.1507
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.05%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας16,667,457
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος100,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1666%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή3.5947183933695026,2023-12-10
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.19376313740773712,2025-05-27
Δημόσιο BlockchainEGLD
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.