HTM

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

ΌνομαHTM

ΚατάταξηNo.1507

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.05%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας16,667,457

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος100,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1666%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή3.5947183933695026,2023-12-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.19376313740773712,2025-05-27

Δημόσιο BlockchainEGLD

ΕισαγωγήHatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
HTM/USDT
Hatom
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (HTM)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
HTM/USDT
Hatom
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (HTM)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...