HOSKY
Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.
ΌνομαHOSKY
ΚατάταξηNo.1020
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας227,999,999,999,931
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000,000,001
Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000,000,001
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2279%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06
Δημόσιο BlockchainADA
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
