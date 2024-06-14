HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

ΌνομαHOSKY

ΚατάταξηNo.1020

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας227,999,999,999,931

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000,000,001

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000,000,001

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2279%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Δημόσιο BlockchainADA

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

