HOLDSTATION

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform for seamless trading and asset management. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for AI agents on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy revenue-generating agents. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction with its Wallet, DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad for an intuitive DeFi experience. It supports dApp interaction, token swaps, and leveraged futures up to 500x, with expansion to Berachain and Worldchain, offering enhanced security with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, and Social Recovery.

ΌνομαHOLDSTATION

ΚατάταξηNo.3520

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος30,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή7.56941235153372,2024-03-26

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.5987876567755669,2024-11-05

Δημόσιο BlockchainBERACHAIN

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

