Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

ΌνομαFET

ΚατάταξηNo.49

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0006%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)6.60%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας2,391,058,791.496169

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια2,719,493,897

Συνολικός Όγκος2,714,493,896.672

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8792%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-02-25 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0867 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

