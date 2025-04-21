EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

ΚατάταξηNo.811

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.51%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας2,442,518,929

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος9,999,999,990

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2442%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

