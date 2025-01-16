DUCK

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

ΌνομαDUCK

ΚατάταξηNo.3273

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16

Δημόσιο BlockchainTONCOIN

ΕισαγωγήDuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.