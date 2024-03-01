DEVVE

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

ΌνομαDEVVE

ΚατάταξηNo.564

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.75%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας90,766,105.7195801

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια300,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος120,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3025%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή2.138329606241538,2024-03-01

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.1363905146686964,2024-09-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

