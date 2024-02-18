CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

ΌνομαCROWN

ΚατάταξηNo.4181

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια140,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος140,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.09966299462796908,2025-04-27

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

