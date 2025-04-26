CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

ΌνομαCORN

ΚατάταξηNo.653

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.49%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας525,000,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια2,100,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος2,100,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.25%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.