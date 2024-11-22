COOKIE

Cookie DAO is the largest AI agents index and a data layer for AI and humans. It created crypto’s first AI Agents index, cookie.fun, giving investors and traders a top-level overview of the AI agents market. It eliminates the need to blindly invest in hundreds of new AI agents by providing data that allows for informed and targeted investments. Real-time analytics make powerful decision-making easier and safer for traders to laser-pick the most promising agents to invest in or spot market and sentiment shifts in real time. Based on 7TB of live data feeds, Cookie DAO is building the primary infrastructure for AI agents-driven reality. Cookie DAO is the first project on the market to aggregate and index live data of all AI agents, presenting it in human—and AI-friendly formats—index dashboards and agent APIs. Cookie DAO is powered by the $COOKIE token, which guarantees that it will continue gathering and indexing the growing amount of AI agent data. It is a utility token that grants access to the token-gated sections of the cookie.fun index and is required for agents that plug into the Cookie DAO APIs.

ΌνομαCOOKIE

ΚατάταξηNo.315

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)12.10%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας514,214,351

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος999,934,558

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.5142%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.7651890453845342,2025-01-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.02001704075014387,2024-11-22

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.