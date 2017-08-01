AR

Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.

ΌνομαAR

ΚατάταξηNo.123

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)50.91%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας65,652,466

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια66,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος65,652,466

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9947%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-08-01 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή90.94004420870436,2021-11-05

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.485449842644,2020-05-27

Δημόσιο BlockchainAR

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

