Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.
ΌνομαALE
ΚατάταξηNo.3602
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας--
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0
Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.5586759490630407,2025-03-15
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31
Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
