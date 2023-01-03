ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

ΌνομαALEX

ΚατάταξηNo.773

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.08%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας606,489,877.3

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος606,489,877.3

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6064%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.011287877177869637,2023-01-03

Δημόσιο BlockchainSTACKS

