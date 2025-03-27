WAL
Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.
Krypto-NameWAL
RangNo.100
Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Marktanteil0.0002%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)1.34%
Umlaufangebot1,315,416,667
Maximales Angebot5,000,000,000
Gesamtangebot5,000,000,000
Umlaufrate0.263%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27
Niedrigster Preis0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27
Öffentliche BlockchainSUI
EinführungWalrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.
Sektor
Soziale Medien
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.