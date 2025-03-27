WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Krypto-NameWAL

RangNo.100

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil0.0002%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)1.34%

Umlaufangebot1,315,416,667

Maximales Angebot5,000,000,000

Gesamtangebot5,000,000,000

Umlaufrate0.263%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Niedrigster Preis0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Öffentliche BlockchainSUI

Sektor

Soziale Medien

