SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Krypto-NameSUI
RangNo.13
Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Marktanteil0.0029%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)16.66%
Umlaufangebot3,396,671,135.3644433
Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000
Gesamtangebot10,000,000,000
Umlaufrate0.3396%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Niedrigster Preis0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Öffentliche BlockchainSUI
