ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Krypto-NameROAM

Maximales Angebot1,000,000,000

Ausgabezeit--

Umlaufangebot--

Ausgabepreis--

ROAM/USDT
Roam
