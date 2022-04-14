RIZ

Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

Krypto-NameRIZ

Maximales Angebot5,000,000,000

Ausgabezeit--

Umlaufangebot0

Ausgabepreis--

