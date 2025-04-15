PTC
Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.
Krypto-NamePTC
RangNo.3476
Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0
Umlaufangebot--
Maximales Angebot50,000,000,000
Gesamtangebot50,000,000,000
Umlaufrate%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.002055201939586999,2025-04-15
Niedrigster Preis0.001177500912530466,2025-04-15
Öffentliche BlockchainETH
Sektor
