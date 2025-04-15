PTC

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

Krypto-NamePTC

RangNo.3476

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0

Umlaufangebot--

Maximales Angebot50,000,000,000

Gesamtangebot50,000,000,000

Umlaufrate%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.002055201939586999,2025-04-15

Niedrigster Preis0.001177500912530466,2025-04-15

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

Sektor

