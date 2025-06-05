CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Krypto-NameCUDIS

RangNo.871

Marktkapitalisierung$0,00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0,00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)7,82%

Umlaufangebot247 500 000

Maximales Angebot1 000 000 000

Gesamtangebot1 000 000 000

Umlaufrate0.2475%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Niedrigster Preis0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Öffentliche BlockchainSOL

Sektor

Soziale Medien

