CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Krypto-NameCUDIS
RangNo.871
Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)7,82%
Umlaufangebot247 500 000
Maximales Angebot1 000 000 000
Gesamtangebot1 000 000 000
Umlaufrate0.2475%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Niedrigster Preis0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
Öffentliche BlockchainSOL
EinführungAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Sektor
Soziale Medien
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.