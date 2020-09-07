mexc
Alchemy
ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
ACH
Ausgabezeit
2020-09-07 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
10,000,000,000
© 2022 MEXC.COM

