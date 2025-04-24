vankedisi Pris (VANKEDISI)
Live prisen på vankedisi (VANKEDISI) i dag er 0.03044749 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 2.61M USD. VANKEDISI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle vankedisi markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
vankedisi Prisændring inden for dagen er -3.68%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 85.59M USD
Få opdateringer af VANKEDISI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige VANKEDISI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af vankedisi til USD $ -0.00116404893477142.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af vankedisi til USD $ +0.0116633342.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af vankedisi til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af vankedisi til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.00116404893477142
|-3.68%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0116633342
|+38.31%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af vankedisi: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-1.03%
-3.68%
+55.94%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 VANKEDISI til VND
₫801.22569935
|1 VANKEDISI til AUD
A$0.0478025593
|1 VANKEDISI til GBP
￡0.0228356175
|1 VANKEDISI til EUR
€0.0267937912
|1 VANKEDISI til USD
$0.03044749
|1 VANKEDISI til MYR
RM0.133968956
|1 VANKEDISI til TRY
₺1.166138867
|1 VANKEDISI til JPY
¥4.3576447688
|1 VANKEDISI til RUB
₽2.5268371951
|1 VANKEDISI til INR
₹2.6029559201
|1 VANKEDISI til IDR
Rp516.0590751335
|1 VANKEDISI til KRW
₩43.4963707893
|1 VANKEDISI til PHP
₱1.7211966097
|1 VANKEDISI til EGP
￡E.1.5516040904
|1 VANKEDISI til BRL
R$0.173550693
|1 VANKEDISI til CAD
C$0.0420175362
|1 VANKEDISI til BDT
৳3.6990655601
|1 VANKEDISI til NGN
₦48.9507341479
|1 VANKEDISI til UAH
₴1.2711827075
|1 VANKEDISI til VES
Bs2.46624669
|1 VANKEDISI til PKR
Rs8.5523954661
|1 VANKEDISI til KZT
₸15.7921996383
|1 VANKEDISI til THB
฿1.0212088146
|1 VANKEDISI til TWD
NT$0.9907613246
|1 VANKEDISI til AED
د.إ0.1117422883
|1 VANKEDISI til CHF
Fr0.0249669418
|1 VANKEDISI til HKD
HK$0.2359680475
|1 VANKEDISI til MAD
.د.م0.2816392825
|1 VANKEDISI til MXN
$0.5973797538