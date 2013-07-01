XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
NavnXLM
RangNo.15
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel0.0025%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.59%
Cirkulationsforsyning31,143,959,948.996544
Max Udbud50,001,806,812
Samlet Udbud50,001,786,892.81785
Cirkulationshastighed0.6228%
Udstedelsesdato2013-07-01 00:00:00
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Laveste pris0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Offentlig blockchainXLM
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.