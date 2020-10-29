WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NavnWOO

RangNo.260

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.47%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,913,169,824.037396

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud2,213,169,824.037396

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato2020-10-29 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til0.02 USDT

Alle tiders høj2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Laveste pris0,2020-10-29

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.