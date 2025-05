USDP

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

NavnUSDP

RangNo.448

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.67%

Cirkulationsforsyning73,223,449.28477143

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud73,223,449.28477143

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj2.0227706070856626,2021-11-16

Laveste pris0.872764435084,2020-03-13

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

