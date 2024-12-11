U2U

U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

NavnU2U

RangNo.1248

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.03%

Cirkulationsforsyning1,526,009,637

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud9,150,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.1526%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.022144091827992506,2024-12-11

Laveste pris0.003663940949886323,2025-04-18

Offentlig blockchainU2U

IndledningU2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
U2U/USDT
U2U Network
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (U2U)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
U2U/USDT
U2U Network
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (U2U)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Linje 1
Online kundeservice
Loading...