TREAT
Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.
NavnTREAT
RangNo.3303
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%
Cirkulationsforsyning0
Max Udbud0
Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighed%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25
Laveste pris0.002340761771514939,2025-05-28
Offentlig blockchainETH
IndledningMeet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.
Sektor
Social Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.