TREAT

Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

NavnTREAT

RangNo.3303

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25

Laveste pris0.002340761771514939,2025-05-28

Offentlig blockchainETH

IndledningMeet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.