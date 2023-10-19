SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

RangNo.11

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0035%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)28.97%

Cirkulationsforsyning3,338,327,017.9116654

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.3338%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Laveste pris0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Offentlig blockchainSUI

Social Media

