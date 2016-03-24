STEEM
Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.
NavnSTEEM
RangNo.445
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)1.47%
Cirkulationsforsyning514,207,828.385
Max Udbud∞
Samlet Udbud514,207,828.385
Cirkulationshastighed%
Udstedelsesdato2016-03-24 00:00:00
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj8.574419975280762,2018-01-03
Laveste pris0.0691922977566719,2017-03-10
Offentlig blockchainSTEEM
Sektor
Social Media
