SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

RangNo.502

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)3.19%

Cirkulationsforsyning115,133,243

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.1151%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Laveste pris0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Offentlig blockchainETH

