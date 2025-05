SLING

Slingshot, the Roblox + AI game launcher. Slingshot is a revolutionary gaming platform where you can co-own the next billion dollar game. For the first time, gamers can join forces with creators and influencers to shape the direction of their favorite games and reap the rewards of their success. By co-owning games through the innovative $SLING token model, you'll have a real stake in the games’ success. Slingshot isn’t just launching games, but launching real IP.

NavnSLING

RangNo.2453

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.24%

Cirkulationsforsyning186,468,623

Max Udbud5,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud5,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.0372%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.02871671040523046,2025-03-18

Laveste pris0.0012148704458963,2025-05-25

Offentlig blockchainARB

Sektor

Social Media

