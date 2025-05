RJV

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

NavnRJV

RangNo.1445

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.14%

Cirkulationsforsyning565,833,103

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.5658%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Laveste pris0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

Offentlig blockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

