Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

RangNo.802

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning420,690,000,000,000

Max Udbud420,690,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud420,690,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed1%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Laveste pris0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Offentlig blockchainETH

