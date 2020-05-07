PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NavnPIB

RangNo.1097

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning24,150,500,892.670006

Max Udbud30,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud29,696,500,892.670006

Cirkulationshastighed0.805%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Laveste pris0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Offentlig blockchainKLAY

IndledningPibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
PIB/USDT
PIBBLE
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (PIB)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
PIB/USDT
PIBBLE
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (PIB)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Linje 1
Online kundeservice
Loading...