Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

RangNo.1299

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.06%

Cirkulationsforsyning161,706,684

Max Udbud300,000,000

Samlet Udbud300,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.539%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.5365511930513228,2024-03-21

Laveste pris0.014185779862416587,2023-10-22

Offentlig blockchainETH

