MMUI
MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.
NavnMMUI
RangNo.816
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.07%
Cirkulationsforsyning476,246,491
Max Udbud800,000,000
Samlet Udbud800,000,000
Cirkulationshastighed0.5953%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.96302911550904,2021-09-20
Laveste pris0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24
Offentlig blockchainMMUI
Sektor
Social Media
