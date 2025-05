LAVA

Lava is a protocol which coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps and wallets on every blockchain. Lava aggregates data providers and directs transactions and queries such as your wallet balance, based on the speed and reliability of the provider. The protocol has secured $3.5m+ in revenue, with chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar already paying LAVA stakers and providers $1m+ to offer ultra-reliable service. If blockchains are cities, Lava owns the roads.

NavnLAVA

RangNo.3239

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning0

Max Udbud1,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud978,453,974

Cirkulationshastighed0%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.212118800372206,2025-01-09

Laveste pris0.03594416552789407,2025-04-09

Offentlig blockchainARB

IndledningLava is a protocol which coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps and wallets on every blockchain. Lava aggregates data providers and directs transactions and queries such as your wallet balance, based on the speed and reliability of the provider. The protocol has secured $3.5m+ in revenue, with chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar already paying LAVA stakers and providers $1m+ to offer ultra-reliable service. If blockchains are cities, Lava owns the roads.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.