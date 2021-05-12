LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

NavnLAT

RangNo.739

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.07%

Cirkulationsforsyning6,575,004,992.639536

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud10,250,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato2021-05-12 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.89407158,2021-05-12

Laveste pris0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Offentlig blockchainLAT

IndledningPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Data leveret af cmc og bør ikke betragtes som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
Søge
Favoritter
LAT/USDT
PlatON
----
--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (LAT)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Markedshandler
Spot
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
MEXC er den nemmeste vej til krypto. Udforsk verdens førende kryptovalutabørs til køb, handel og indtjening af krypto. Handel med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH og mere end 3.000 altcoins.
LAT/USDT
PlatON
--
--‎--
24H høj
--
24H lav
--
24H volumen (LAT)
--
24 timers mængde (USDT)
--
Diagram
Bestillingsbog
Markedshandler
Info
Åbne ordrer（0）
Ordrehistorik
Handelshistorie
Åbne positioner (0)
network_iconNetværk unormalt
Linje 1
Online kundeservice
Loading...