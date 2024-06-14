HOSKY
Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.
NavnHOSKY
RangNo.1020
Markedscap$0.00
Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00
Markedsandel%
Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%
Cirkulationsforsyning227,999,999,999,931
Max Udbud1,000,000,000,000,001
Samlet Udbud1,000,000,000,000,001
Cirkulationshastighed0.2279%
Udstedelsesdato--
Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--
Alle tiders høj0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14
Laveste pris0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06
Offentlig blockchainADA
Sektor
Social Media
