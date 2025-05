GHUB

GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.

NavnGHUB

RangNo.1946

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.04%

Cirkulationsforsyning103,408,321

Max Udbud1,200,000,000

Samlet Udbud1,200,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.0861%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Laveste pris0.010262448531319931,2025-05-26

Offentlig blockchainKLAY

