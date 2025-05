EMR

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.

NavnEMR

RangNo.1978

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.06%

Cirkulationsforsyning131,623,151

Max Udbud999,999,985

Samlet Udbud999,999,985

Cirkulationshastighed0.1316%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.04462699575681713,2024-02-05

Laveste pris0.000758057086080487,2024-12-30

Offentlig blockchainEGLD

